Six new COVID-19 cases, 75 resolved 

There are six new cases of COVID-19 in the NWT since August 26th.

Three of the new cases are Yellowknife while the other three are in Colville Lake.

This means the total number of cases related to the Sahtu outbreak has increased to 271.

A first batch of cases related to the outbreak have now been resolved.

75 cases were resolved today. There remains 192 active cases related to the outbreak.

Five hospitalizations have been associated with this outbreak. There has been nine total since the start of the pandemic.

The Chief Public Health Officer says there is a low level of community transmission in Yellowknife where links to outbreak clusters or cases cannot be ascertained.

“We are monitoring the situation carefully,” she adds.