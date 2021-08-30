Hospital visitation closed until tomorrow due to COVID-19 precaution

- Advertisement -

Due to precaution related to a COVID-19 case, visitation has been suspended at Stanton Territorial Hospital starting until 8 a.m. on August 31st.

The NTHSSA says this was a contained event and confident all impacted individuals will be informed about exposure and testing requirements.

“We are acting with caution to ensure we are protecting patients and staff,” they add.

Contact tracing and notification is currently underway.

They have noted that there are some exemptions to visitation for medical escorts, including pediatric patients, labouring mothers, and cases involving palliative care.

For confidentiality purposes, the NTHSSA says no other information will be released on the case or contacts at this time.

To date there have been 271 cases related to the Sahtu outbreak, resulting in five hospitalizations and one death.