20 new COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations up to eight

There are 20 new cases of COVID-19 in the NWT, upping the total number of cases related to the Sahtu outbreak to 247.

Nine new cases are in Yellowknife, while seven are in Norman Wells, two in Hay River, one in Gameti and one in Colville Lake.

The total number of active hospitalizations in the territory is now up to eight.

The Office of the Chief Public Health Officer says the beginning of community transmission is occurring in Yellowknife.

Dr. Kami Kandola says residents should consider all public spaces in the city as an exposure site.

“Limiting indoor gatherings will reduce transmission and this is an important consideration,” she adds.

Yesterday, the GNWT made face masks mandatory throughout the territory for all indoor public spaces starting this morning.