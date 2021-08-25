Update: Overdue boater from Lutsel K’e found safe and sound

- Advertisement -

Lutsel K’e RCMP are advising that Edward Prince has been safely located.

The 74 year old man from Lutsel K’e was reported overdue on August 23rd after he departed by boat for a cabin about 70 kms west of Lutsel K’e.

He was supposed to be back in the community on August 23rd.

Prince was located the morning of August 25th on a nearby island about 45 minutes from Lutsel K’e.

“Aside from being hungry and cold, he was in good health and is now returning to the community,” says an RCMP release.

RCMP are thanking community members who assisted with the search, as well as members of the Canadian Coast Guard Auxiliary, Air Search and Rescue and the Joint Rescue Command Center for their support and deployment to locate Prince.

They also stress that if community members are contemplating travel on land or by water, that they ensure travel plans are shared with others, they travel prepared for emergencies, and that reliable means of communication are available in the event of a problem.