Suspicious fire in Fort Simpson residence under investigation

Fort Simpson RCMP are investigating a suspicious residential fire that occurred during the early morning hours of August 22nd.

The fire was located north on 100th Street and was put out by the local Fire Department.

Fire damage was contained to an unoccupied, attached unit in a duplex residence. No one was injured in the fire and there is no further risk to the public.

RCMP have opened a suspicious fire investigation as has the NWT Fire Marshal’s Office.

This is the second suspicious fire at this location in less than two months. The cause of that one remains under investigation.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Fort Simpson RCMP at 695- 1111.