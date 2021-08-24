COVID-19 detected in Behchokǫ̀ wastewater

- Advertisement -

The Office of the Chief Public Health Officer has reported a detection of COVID-19 in the wastewater in Behchokǫ̀. The signal was detected on Aug. 23.

The sample suggests one or multiple individuals with COVID-19 were in Behchokǫ̀ between August 20th to 23rd.

The OCPHO says the signal is unexpected, as they are unaware of anyone with COVID-19 in the community.

They recommend that anyone with symptoms of COVID-19 in Behchokǫ̀ or who was present at recent exposure notifications should isolate immediately and arrange for testing.

Anyone who visited any region of NWT with COVID-19 activity between Aug. 10 to 23, and who was in Behchokǫ̀ between Aug. 20 to 23 should also arrange for testing.

As of yesterday, everyone living or staying in Behchokǫ̀ is advised to wear a mask in all indoor public settings; get vaccinated if eligible for the vaccine; limit indoor gatherings to household only; and stay home if they are feeling sick.