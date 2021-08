- Advertisement -

Crooked Whisker Pet Supplies and True North FM want to help more animals get adopted from the NWT SPCA, This week for Wet Nose Wednesday we are showcasing Como!

“Como is a six-year-old large dog looking for an active family. He needs some continued training as he is trying to improve his leash manners. He can be very excitable. He is a big friendly dog and extremely strong.”

If you or someone you know would love to bring Como home either stop by the NWT SPCA for an adoption form or email nwtspcayk@gmail.com or adopt-foster@nwtspca.com.