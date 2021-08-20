‘Girls in Trades Workshop’ coming to Yellowknife in September

- Advertisement -

A workshop is designed to provide opportunities for female students to explore the trades as a potential career path has been created by Skills Canada NWT and the GNWT.

The ‘Girls in Trades Workshop’ is targeted to female students aged 13 to 17 from Yellowknife, Ndilǫ, Dettah and Behchokǫ̀.

Employment Minister R.J. Simpson says this workshop allows female students to experience some of the opportunities that a career in the trades can offer.

“Participants will learn first-hand what a career in the trades could look like and gain valuable insights into these rewarding career options that provide excellent compensation while delivering quality services and contributions to our communities,” he adds.

Simpson says the workshop is also designed to empower them as young women to pursue a career path largely dominated by men.

“Women can have fulfilling careers in trades; however currently fewer than five per cent of apprentices in the NWT are women. ECE is actively working to increase the number of female apprentices,” he adds.

The free workshop is scheduled for Saturday, September 25th at Kimberlite Career and Technical Centre from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Skills Canada NWT Executive Director Blake Moulton says this hands-on learning experience offers female students in the NWT an opportunity to explore different skilled trades.

“We are proud to offer this engaging experience that profiles just some of the opportunities that exist in a career in the skilled trades,” he adds.

Registration for the workshop is now open and will be capped at 20 participants.