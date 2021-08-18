Tłı̨chǫ government warns residents to not come home if they’re exposed to COVID-19

- Advertisement -

The Tłı̨chǫ government is telling residents not to get on a plane and return to their communities, as the list of COVID-19 exposure notices continues to grow.

In a post to Facebook, they highlighted two events, the bingo at the Tree of Peace from Aug. 8 to 14, or attended the Arctic Wellness camp behind the Field house in Yellowknife from Aug. 8 to 13.

The Tłı̨chǫ government said residents shouldn’t get on a plane and return to Whatı̀, Gamètı̀ or Wekweètı̀ if they came into contact with one of the exposure notices.

They added that impacted residents should isolate themselves and arrange for testing.

People who can’t isolate at home can contact 492-3311 to make arrangements for self-isolation if you cannot isolate at home.

There is a long list of exposure notices in effect. A full list can be found here.

More exposure notifications have been added since a containment order was declared for Fort Good Hope and Colville Lake on Sunday. There are now 70 active COVID-19 cases in the NWT related to the Sahtu outbreak.

There are 44 confirmed cases in Fort Good Hope, 12 in Yellowknife, five in Colville Lake, five in Norman Wells, three in Délı̨nę and one in Inuvik.