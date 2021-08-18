Bones found in Fort Simpson were non-human says NWT coroner

- Advertisement -

The Office of the Chief Coroner says the skeletal remains that were found in Fort Simpson on August 16th are non-human.

A Tuesday news release says a contractor uncovered the skeletal remains on Monday while doing work in the area of Elephant Park.

Fort Simpson RCMP and the NWT Coroner Service were called to the scene and started an investigation.

They consulted with a pathologist in Edmonton which led to the conclusion that the bones did not belong to a human.

The release did not disclose to what species the bones did belong to. The investigation is now closed.