Crooked Whisker Pet Supplies and True North FM want to help more animals get adopted from the NWT SPCA, So every week we showcase one of the adorable animals at the NWT SPCA. This week for Wet Nose Wednesday we are showcasing Acorn!

“Acorn is a young dog who has not had much socialization. She is good with people but she needs good introduction and time with other dogs. She is quite affectionate and wants to be active.”

If you or someone you know would love to bring Acorn home either stop by the NWT SPCA for an adoption form or email nwtspcayk@gmail.com or adopt-foster@nwtspca.com.