Crooked Whisker Pet Supplies and True North FM want to help more animals get adopted from the NWT SPCA, So every week we showcase one of the adorable animals at the NWT SPCA. This week for Wet Nose Wednesday we are showcasing Acorn!
“Acorn is a young dog who has not had much socialization. She is good with people but she needs good introduction and time with other dogs. She is quite affectionate and wants to be active.”
If you or someone you know would love to bring Acorn home either stop by the NWT SPCA for an adoption form or email
nwtspcayk@gmail.com or adopt-foster@nwtspca.com.
At The age of 20 a Young farm boy from Ontario,Freshly graduated from radio school was looking for an adventure. That's when on a whim he accepted a morning show job in Yellowknife,NT and man what an adventure it's been!Hey there, I'm Tyler and I've been the Host of True North Mornings since the end of 2018, But i've been in radio since 2015. When I'm not telling you about the weird stories I've found on the web or retelling true stories about alien encounters right here in the north, I love to watch movies and play video games all while informing my girlfriend on the next true crime documentary we should watch.Yes all the calls on Swap Shop are real. And yes I do actually own all the shirts you see me wear and thanks for listening.