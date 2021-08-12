Wastewater and solid waste projects across NWT receive federal funding

- Advertisement -

Over $6.8 million dollars is being invested in seven wastewater and solid waste projects across the NWT.

The federal government is investing over $5.1 million while the GNWT, NWT communities and Indigenous recipients are providing more than $1.7 million towards these projects.

MACA Minister Shane Thompson says all governments are committed to investing in infrastructure projects with the intent of increasing the quality of life for NWT residents.

“To this end, we are further investing in projects that address communities’ needs for upgrades to solid waste and wastewater facilities,” he adds.



Thompson says these projects will increase capacity at existing facilities to allow for safer and more efficient core infrastructure.

Among the projects funded, improvements to the Fort Smith landfill will increase the Town’s capacity to manage and treat solid waste and reduce landfill by approximately 50% by diverting organic waste.

Once completed, the upgrades to the Fort Smith landfill will provide residents with an environmentally sustainable and cost-effective waste management system for years.

Fort Smith Mayor Lynn Napier says the Town’s landfill expansion project supports their strategic goal of becoming a leader in sustainability.

“This has enabled us to rethink what we do with waste and take the necessary action to manage it better. The long term health of the environment depends on us,” she adds.

Other projects include landfill upgrade and expansion in Behchokǫ̀, landfill upgrades in Fort Resolution, wastewater sludge management and solid waste landfill improvements in Fort Simpson, solid waste site expansion in Inuvik, and sewage lagoon upgrade in Paulatuk.

The GNWT will also be rehabilitating of five existing solid waste landfills in Behchokǫ̀, Gamèti, Fort Providence, Wekweètì, and Whatì.