Dene leadership race down to two

Incumbent Dene National Chief Norman Yakeleya will only have one challenger for this year’s national chief election.

Nominations were opened on July 21st and closed on August 11th, with Chief Gerald Antione of Łı́ı́dlı̨ı̨ Kų́ę́ First Nation being the only other person to submit their name for the position.

In accordance with Dene Nation by-laws, an election for Dene National Chief will be held on September 15th, at Dene National Assembly in Łı́ı́dlı̨ı̨ Kų́ę́ First Nation.

The assembly is to be held from September 14th to 16th.

Yakeleya has served one three-year term as Dene National Chief after being elected to replace Bill Erasmus in August 2018.