- Advertisement -

An abandoned vehicle in the community of Behchoko was discovered by local RCMP with a deceased man inside.

RCMP attended the abandoned vehicle at approximately 1:50 p.m. on August 7th.

A 56-year-old man was inside the vehicle and was found deceased.

RCMP are assisting the NWT Coroner Service with a Coroner’s Act investigation.

RCMP say there is no evidence of criminality at this time.