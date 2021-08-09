Update: Big River Service Centre back to full service

- Advertisement -

UPDATE: Big River Service Centre is back in business. The centre posted on Facebook this afternoon that their tanks and pumps are once again full of gas.

The service centre just outside of Fort Providence is without gasoline until late Monday afternoon due to a delivery delay according to a Facebook post made yesterday.

At around 7 pm Sunday evening the company posted “We expect delivery later this evening/early morning and will post an update as soon as we have fuel.”

They are temporarily without regular/premium/supreme fuel however Diesel is still available.

The service centre serves as the main gas station between Yellowknife and Hay River.

Travelers who might need fuel to make it to their destination are advised to visit Snowshoe Inn’s prepaid gas bar in Fort Providence.

The centre did not clarify as to what caused the delay.

The convenience store and restaurant remain open their regular hours.