Kristine McLeod, Gwich’in Tribal Council deputy chief, has passed away

- Advertisement -

In a news release this afternoon, Inuvik RCMP say they received a call for service at approximately 7:15 a.m. on Sunday, August 8th regarding a fatal vehicle collision on the Inuvik to Tuktoyaktuk Highway.

RCMP attended the scene of the accident approximately 20 kilometres north of Inuvik and found a 38 year old woman deceased upon arrival.

A 25 year old man was transported to Inuvik for treatment of injuries, and later transported by medevac to Yellowknife for further treatment.

The Gwich’in Tribal Council confirmed the death of Kristine McLeod on Facebook saying the deputy grand chief had died unexpectedly the morning of Sunday, August 8th.

- Advertisement -

“At this moment, the thoughts, prayers and attention of our organization and Nation are with her family. The board, executive and staff of the GTC mourn the immeasurable loss of our friend, relative, mother and leader,” reads the post.

McLeod was raised in Inuvik and moved to Yellowknife in 2009 where she worked for the GNWT Department of Finance and Department of Infrastructure for a combined total of 10 years.

In the meantime, McLeod served as President of the Nihtat Youth Council in her early teens, as Vice Chair of the Yellowknife Gwich’in Society from 2011-2020, as Vice Chair of the Gwich’in Settlement Corporation from 2016-2019 and as Chair of the GSC in 2020.

She ran for Deputy Grand Chief of the GTC in 2020 because she decided it was time for her to put her financial, management, and leadership skills to use for the benefit of the Gwich’in Nation.

“Gwich’in should think big and follow our dreams. If we create educational opportunities for our people, grow our businesses and economic strengths, and nurture our language and culture, we can take our rightful place leading the future of the North,” she said at the time.

RCMP are investigating the collision and have called in an NT RCMP Traffic Services collision analyst to assist. They are also assisting the NWT Coroner Services with a Coroners Act investigation.