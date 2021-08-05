Woman who died in police custody in Tuktoyaktuk 54 not 34

- Advertisement -

An autopsy completed on August 4th revealed that the woman who passed away while she was in police custody last weekend was 54 years old and not 34 as was first reported by the Calgary Police Service.

CPS announced over the weekend that they were investigating the death as it is standard procedure for another police agency to begin an external investigation when a death occurs in custody.

The woman was taken into police custody in Tuktoyaktuk for public intoxication the night of July 31st and later died just after midnight.

“Due to the complex nature of in-custody death investigations, the conclusive results of the autopsy, including cause of death, will take time to determine due to the extensive testing required,” they stated.

Police say the release of the woman’s name will depend on these results.

The investigation is ongoing and no further information is available at this time.