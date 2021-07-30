Candidates announced for Ndilo Chief election

- Advertisement -

Four candidates are running for the position of Chief in Ndilo in their upcoming election.

The Yellowknives Dene First Nation announced the chief candidates in a post to Facebook.

Current Chief Ernest Betsina will be hoping to retain his position. He is running against Cecilie (Cece) Beaulieu, Fred Sangris and Shirley Tsetta.

The position of councillor has been filled by Ted Tsetta due to being the only nomination submitted.

The election is set to take place on Aug. 23.