Heat warning in effect for Fort Liard region

A heat warning has been issued by Environment Canada for the Fort Liard region for this coming weekend.

Temperatures in the area will be reaching or exceeding 29 degrees beginning Friday, July 30th through Monday, August 2nd.

Communities near Fort Liard are being asked to monitor their situation as heat warnings may be expanded in the coming days.

Exposure to extreme heat can result in heat-related illnesses such as heat exhaustion or heat-stroke.

People at higher risk of adverse health impacts include young children, pregnant women, the elderly, people with chronic illnesses or on certain medications, and those who spend large amounts of time outdoors.

People or pets should never be left inside a parked vehicle during high temperatures.

Residents and communities should check in regularly on those who are at highest risk of heat illness, especially the elderly.