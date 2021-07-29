Ramble and Ride rolling into Old Town this weekend

- Advertisement -

Ramble and Ride is back in-person this year in Yellowknife’s Old Town this weekend.

Amy Badgely, one of the organizers of the festival, says they have been planning the festival since April but really hit the ground running when restrictions on outdoor gatherings were lifted.

“There was a little bit of relief, a lot of excitement because we were really happy,” she said. “We’re like, ‘Oh my goodness, it’s going to happen in person this year. full force, it’s going to be so much fun.’”

Last year the festival was moved online due to COVID-19. Despite this, Badgely says it hasn’t impacted people’s interest in getting involved with the festival.

“Everyone says they can’t wait to get back into Old Town and just come check out the festival,” she said. “They’re just happy things are happening in person and kind of that little bit of normalcy.”

The festival will feature vendors and musical performances, with a number of businesses in the area rolling out special items and discounts for the event.

The festival now also has its own song, after Mel Leonard, a local musician, wrote and recorded the song in an impromptu video recording for Facebook.

“He just sits down and plays his song about old town and Emily recorded it and funnily enough, a fox ran right behind him during the video and it was the most Old Town-Yellowknife thing that you could think of,” she said.

The festival kicks off with an opening show at 6:30 p.m. at the Down to Earth Gallery on Friday with events happening throughout Saturday and Sunday in Old Town.