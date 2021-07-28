18 NWT seniors projects receive funding

- Advertisement -

A federal investment of $364,329 has been announced for 18 community-based seniors projects in the territory.

NWT MP Michael McLeod says these projects will help seniors stay active, informed and socially connected in their community.

“The Government of Canada is providing a wide range of opportunities for seniors here in the NWT to participate in meaningful activities that nurture their personal growth and foster community vitality,” he adds.

This funding was awarded through the New Horizons for Seniors Program’s recent call for proposals for community- based projects.

President of the Board for Collège nordique francophone Angélique Ruzindana, one of the funding recipients, says the resources developed under the guidance of Dene Elders have resulted in several educational projects that have contributed to the revitalization of Indigenous languages and cultures throughout the NWT.

“The values of our College are at the heart of our partnership with Dene Elders: creativity of approach, valuing diversity, engagement with the community, and pride in the languages and cultures of the NWT,” she adds.

She says the Elders mentorship program would have not been possible without the support of programs like the New Horizons for Seniors Program.

Community-based projects are eligible to receive up to $25,000 in grant funding. 13 of the 18 NWT recipients received the maximum funding.

The 18 organizations who received funding are:

Acho Dene Koe First Nation – $25,000

Collège nordique francophone – $25,000

Enterprise Senior Society – $25,000

Hay River Committee for Persons with Disabilities – $25,000

Hay River Seniors Society – $25,000

Inc Hamlet of Tuktoyaktuk – $25,000

Teetl’it Gwich’in Band Council – $25,000

The Tree of Peace Friendship Centre – $25,000

Tlicho Government – $25,000

Tlicho Leagia Ts’iili Ko – $25,000

Uncle Gabe’s Friendship Centre – $25,000

Yellowknives Dene First Nation – $25,000

Paulatuk Community Corporation – $25,000

Soaring Eagle Friendship Centre/NTNU CFC – $18,667

K’asho Got’ine Housing Society – $11,562

Hay River Health and Social Services Authority – $5,000

Yellowknife Curling Club – $2,250

St. John’s Anglican Church – $1,850

Every year, organizations are invited to apply for NHSP community- based funding through a call for proposals.