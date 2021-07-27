City ponders accessibility policy and committee

- Advertisement -

The City of Yellowknife is working on implementing an accessibility policy and committee to help combat accessibility issues in the city.

Sheila Bassi-Kellett, Senior Administrative Officer with the City of Yellowknife said during a governance and priorities committee meeting on Monday that the city currently addresses accessibility issues on an ad-hoc basis. The new policy would represent a commitment to working on accessibility issues in the city, she added.

The committee would be similar to other community advisory boards, like the one for homelessness, and would focus on accessibility issues with the designs for the scheduled build of the new aquatic centre.

“We felt like this committee was going to be the boots on the ground work and council will receive updates in the way of the policy when the policy is refined and comes forward for adoption,” said Kerry Thistle, Director of Economic Development and Strategy with the City of Yellowknife.

Residents will have a chance to submit their feedback on the accessibility policy before it is finalized.

Councillors are set to vote on a draft of the policy and the committee at the council meeting on August 23.