Territory passes 70 per cent vaccination mark

The NWT has surpassed the 70 per cent vaccination mark as over 550 more residents were vaccinated this past week.

At this rate, the territory is still over a month away from being at least 75 per cent fully vaccinated which they would need to be in order to move ahead to step four of the Emerging Wisely plan.

The GNWT says that as of July 24h, 70 per cent of the NWT is now fully vaccinated while the number of people partially vaccinated is now at 75 per cent.

30,497 residents have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, while 33,067 first doses have also been delivered to residents.

This week, Yellowknife has joined Sachs Harbour and Fort McPherson as being the only NWT communities to reach the 75 per cent fully vaccinated mark.

Four other communities, Fort Smith, Fort Providence, Norman Wells and Ulukhaktok are at or above the 70 per cent fully vaccinated mark.

There are still six communities that remain under the 50 per cent mark. Łutselk’e, Fort Good Hope, Wekweètì, Wrigley and Kakisa are between 35 and 50 per cent vaccinated.

Colville Lake continues to trail way behind as they remained at a 21 per cent vaccination rate for the second consecutive week.

Residents aged 18-24 are now officially the least vaccinated age group among those eligible to receive the vaccine as they have been surpassed by those ages 12-17.

The 12-17 age group are currently 55 per cent fully vaccinated while being 67 per cent partially vaccinated.