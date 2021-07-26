Two NWT Superintendents win national awards

- Advertisement -

Two NWT education Superintendents have won national awards for their work on school boards in the territory.

Renee Closs from the Sahtu Divisional Education Council was chosen as one of three Superintendents of the year from a list of nominees submitted by school boards from across the country.

In a statement, Closs was described as having “particular expertise and has provided territorial leadership in all three core components of teaching and learning; curriculum, instruction and assessment,” according to a statement from Canadian Association of School System Administrators.

Simone Gessler, Superintendent with the Yellowknife Catholic School Board, was awarded with a Provincial/Territorial EXL Award.

The awards were announced during the organization’s virtual annual general meeting earlier in July.