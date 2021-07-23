NWT residents to benefit from improvements to local roads

- Advertisement -

Almost $50 million in funding has been announced for 18 local road projects across the NWT.

$37 million is being invested by the federal government while NWT communities and Indigenous recipients are providing over $12.3 million towards these projects.

NWT MP Michael McLeod says once completed, these upgrades to local roads across the territory will help residents get around more safely and efficiently and ensure a strong economic recovery that creates jobs and growth for Northerners.

“These upgrades mean that families are better able to travel safely to and from work, school and other activities, improving the quality of life for residents of the NWT,” he adds.

Funding to NWT communities is as followed:

Yellowknife is receiving over $9 million to make improvements to 11 roads throughout the city.

Behchokǫ̀ will receive over $6.7m for three separate projects in the community including the construction of approximately 2.5 km of new roads to support the development of a new subdivision for the community.

Hay River will receive over $5.3m for the rehabilitation of 1 km along Capital Drive and Industrial Drive while Fort Smith is receiving over $4.5m for road and drainage upgrades on several roads in the community.

Fort Good Hope will receive over $3.5m for improvements to approximately 7 km of road while Dettah is receiving over $3.4m for improvements to roads and the drainage system in the Yellowknives Dene First Nation community of Dettah.

Fort McPherson is receiving just under $3.1m for improvements to road and drainage infrastructure while Tuktoyaktuk will receive $3m for elevating the grade of several roads to ensure community access during storm events.

Inuvik is receiving over $2.5m for the rehabilitation of approximately 0.5 km of road in the community while Whatì is receiving just under $2.3m for upgrades to 11 km of roads in the community.

Fort Resolution will receive over $1.9m for upgrades to various roads and culverts while Enterprise is receiving $1.5m for Improvements to approximately 2.39 km across 7 roads in the community.

Norman Wells is receiving $1.5m to resurface 7 km of road infrastructure on Mackenzie Drive while Tulita is receiving $500k to resurface roads, install culverts and improve ditching in ten sections of road.

Kakisa is receiving over $375k for the rehabilitation of six roads in the community for a total of 1.2 km while Ulukhaktok will receive $150k to create a plan for road, ditching and culvert upgrades in the community.