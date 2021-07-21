Highway 5 checkpoint on Alberta border removed Aug. 1

- Advertisement -

The GNWT is removing the Highway 5 checkpoint station located at the Alberta and NWT border near Fort Smith. The change will come into effect August 1 with the last full day of operations being July 31.

The town and local Indigenous groups were notified of the decision.

Alberta residents intending to camp in Wood Buffalo National Park will still be able to travel to Wood Buffalo National Park via Highways 1, 2 and 5.

Alberta travellers still have to obey the person-in-transit rules under the NWT’s COVID-19 public health order.

Concerned NWT residents can submit complaints to ProtectNWT, which will all be investigated by officers, according to a statement from Covid Operations Communications.

The territory recently removed self-isolation requirements for fully vaccinated residents or those granted exemptions..

People who are partially vaccinated are still required to self-isolate for a minimum of 8 days and get tested on the last day. People who are unvaccinated, including children under 12, are required to self-isolate for a minimum of 10 days with a negative test on day 10. Children under 2 will not be required to get a test on day 10 but have to isolate until then.

A day 1 test and a day 14 test are required for people travelling from outside of the NWT to a small community and for some essential workers.

NWT residents won’t need proof of their vaccination but travellers who got their vaccines outside the territory will need proof of vaccination.

But restrictions on leisure travel remain in place.