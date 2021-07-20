Almost 30k NWT residents fully vaccinated; still below 70%

- Advertisement -

The territory has moved a little closer to being 70 per cent vaccinated as over 650 residents were vaccinated this past week.

The territory still needs to meet the threshold of being at least 75 per cent fully vaccinated before moving ahead to step four of the Emerging Wisely plan, which is restrictions being eased on leisure travel.

The GNWT says that as of July 17th, 69 per cent of the NWT is fully vaccinated while the number of people partially vaccinated remains at 74 per cent.

29,940 residents have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, while 32,785 first doses have also been delivered to residents.

- Advertisement -

This week, Sachs Harbour joined Fort McPherson as being the only NWT communities to reach the 75 per cent fully vaccinated mark.

Five other communities, Yellowknife, Fort Smith, Fort Providence, Norman Wells and Ulukhaktok have reached or surpassed the 70 per cent fully vaccinated mark.

The number of communities that are below the 50 per cent mark remains high. Łutselk’e, Fort Good Hope and Wekweètì are over 40 per cent fully vaccinated while Wrigley and Kakisa are over 35 per cent vaccinated.

Colville Lake continues to hold the territory back as they are at a 21 per cent vaccination rate, only one per cent higher than last week.

Residents aged 18-29 continue to be well behind the rest of the population as their vaccination rates are between 51-54 per cent.

Those aged 12-17 have already caught up to that group as they are currently 52 per cent fully vaccinated while actually having a higher partially vaccinated rate at 65 per cent.

Women continue to lead the field in vaccination rates as they are 72 per cent fully and 77 per cent partially vaccinated. The men trail behind at 66 and 72 per cent.