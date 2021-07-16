New organization launched to grow NWT agrifood sector

- Advertisement -

The NWT agrifood industry has launched a new grassroots organization to drive the growth of the agrifood sector in the territory.

Board Chair Kevin Wallington from Choice North Farms says the Territorial Agrifood Association is a grassroots organization that advocates for and represents the interests of the NWT agrifood industry.

“The NWT agrifood industry is poised for significant growth in the coming years and needs a strong and trusted organization that speaks for the interests and priorities of the industry on issues that affect the industry,” adds Wallington.

Members will be benefited with opportunities to access training and professional development including webinars and conferences; contribute to policy and programs solutions that ensure the success of the NWT agrifood industry; get support in navigating and applying for funding, financing, and investment; and access critical information and resources needed to build a successful agrifood business.

Minister of ITI Caroline Wawzonek says the developing agrifood industry in the NWT is an important sector contributing to economic diversity, and within which the territory is already seeing exciting initiatives and innovations.

“We know that great partnerships make great things happen, and we are looking forward to collaborating with the TAA and other partners to help solidify a foundation of cultivating opportunities, training, and sharing knowledge,” she adds.

Wawzonek says the TAA is working with partners across Canada to bring resources to the NWT agri-food industry that support entrepreneurship, innovation, and research.

Wallington says the TAA is committed to building a vibrant and sustainable industry that contributes to food security, poverty reduction, economic development, and job creation through entrepreneurship and innovation.

“Our vision is food from the NWT for the NWT,” he adds.

The TAA will hold its AGM on-line on September 18th.