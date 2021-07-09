Yellowknife DMV office to start accepting walk-ins

- Advertisement -

With the easing of indoor gathering restrictions across the territory, the Yellowknife DMV office will be accepting walk-ins beginning July 12th.

Walk-ins will only be accepted between noon and 4:00 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays.

The DMV will continue to offer advance appointments.

The hours of operation for appointments are Monday from 8:30 a.m. to noon, Tuesday from 8:30 a.m. to noon, Wednesday from 9:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to noon and Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

As per CPHO orders, face masks are encouraged but are not mandatory at the DMV. Physical distancing requirements remain in effect.

Clients who wish to book their appointments in advance can do so by emailing dmv@gov.nt.ca

or by calling (867)767-9087.

They will need to give the following information; first and last name; service they require; and indicate whether they are a new client or have previously obtained services at an issuing office.

Residents who wish to use the DMV’s online services can do so here.