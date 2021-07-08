GNWT lifts $200 purchase limit at liquor stores

- Advertisement -

The $200 transaction limit at NWT liquor stores has been removed.

The restrictions were originally placed on April 16th, 2020 as part of the GNWT’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic and to support the territory’s approach to managing alcohol.

Minister of Finance Caroline Wawzonek says the limitations were enacted to combat overconsumption and bootlegging activities throughout the territory while still ensuring that NWT residents would have safe and reasonable access to alcohol in unrestricted communities.

“A year after the imposition of these restrictions, we have determined that the restrictions have neither led to a reduction in alcohol consumption nor bootlegging activities,” she adds.

Wawzonek says substance abuse, bootlegging, and the associated consequences remain issues that negatively affect many NWT communities and residents.

“The GNWT remains committed to taking a holistic and whole-of-government approach to addressing these complex issues – including the root causes and resulting negative effects and impacts,” she adds.

The maximum daily purchase of six 375 ml mickeys is still in effect.