Feds and GNWT create new working group to address northern housing

An intergovernmental housing working group has been announced for the NWT to find what they’re calling collaborative solutions to address issues in northern housing.

The working group will address issues of housing availability, overcrowding, affordability and quality that disproportionately affect Northerners and those living in Indigenous communities.

Co-chaired by the GNWT and federal government, the group will bring in expertise as required, including Indigenous governments, municipal governments, industry leaders and federal departments.

Minister Responsible for Housing Paulie Chinna says establishing a formal working group and consulting with community members and Indigenous partners is vital to establish the best path forward to address housing needs in the NWT.

“Addressing the NWT’s housing needs is a critical priority that is bigger than any single government or its individual departments,” she adds.

The GNWT is also receiving $25 million to support the construction of 30 new public housing units across the territory.

NWT MP Michael McLeod says adequate housing for people is the means to many successful outcomes as increased health, education and safety are all improved when people have a home.

“Both the Housing Working Group and the additional $25 million will continue to help us, collectively, provide solutions and improve the lives of Northerners in need,” he adds.