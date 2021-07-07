Inuvik researcher receives award for permafrost research in the north

By
Keven Dow
-
Photo from Aurora Research Institute.
- Advertisement -

Erika Hille has received the Garfield Weston Award in Northern Research, a $50,000 cash prize, for her research on the impacts of permafrost thaw on freshwater systems.

Hille began her Ph.D. in 2019 with Queen’s University and currently serves as the Director of the Western Arctic Research Centre in Inuvik.

Her Ph.D. research project examines what factors are controlling water quality and permafrost landscapes, in addition to looking at how important permafrost thaw is to water quality.

While her research focuses on the Beaufort Delta Region, she will be comparing her results to watersheds less sensitive to permafrost thaw, such as the Apex River Watershed and the Meacham River Watershed, both in Inuvik.

- Advertisement -

Aurora College President Andy Bevan says her research is relevant to Northerners, particularly where the effects of permafrost thaw on freshwater systems are not fully understood.

“This research will generate applied knowledge in the North, for use by Northerners,” he adds.

Hille has been with Aurora College’s Aurora Research Institute for 10 years and has previously been awarded with an Alexander Graham Bell Canadian Graduate Scholarship and a POLAR Northern Resident Award.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleLatifa
Next articleHay River lifting mandatory mask rule on Thursday
Keven Dow
News. Keven moved here from Ontario in November of 2018. As of December Keven is back to doing full-time news after transitioning into a news/mid-days position in late 2019. Prior to that, he was doing weekends/news for about 8-9 months. He's from a small tomato town in Ontario and went to College at Fanshawe for Radio Broadcasting. He loves talking about sports, entertainment, the community, and local events. Got a news tip? Email me at kdow@mytruenorthnow.com

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR