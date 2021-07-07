Hay River lifting mandatory mask rule on Thursday

- Advertisement -

Staff and patrons will no longer have to wear masks in public buildings in Hay River, as the town lifts its mandatory mask rule.

The switch is effective 8 a.m. on Thursday July 8.

The change comes after Dr. Kami Kandola, NWT’s Chief Public Health Officer, announced COVID-19 restrictions on indoor gatherings would be loosening on June 29.

Yellowknife lifted its mandatory mask rule on June 28.

The Town of Hay River said in a statement posted to its Facebook pages that patrons were free to continue wearing masks, and that the CPHO may require masks at larger gatherings.

The Town added sign-in sheets would still be at all the town’s facilities for contract tracing purposes.