Mandatory mask order lifted in YK and nearby communities

The mandatory mask order in Yellowknife has been lifted.

Now schools have closed for the year, masks are no longer mandatory in Yellowknife, Ndilǫ, Dettah and Behchokǫ̀ as of 5 p.m. on Monday.

The order had been in place since May 17.

NWT’s Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Kami Kandola declared the N.J. Macpherson School outbreak over on June 14, but kept the mandatory mask order in place because most school students have not been vaccinated and pose a greater risk of spreading COVID-19.

The Office of the Chief Public Health Officer says masks should still be worn inside when social distancing isn’t possible and when businesses require it for patrons.