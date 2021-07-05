YK Chamber hosting draw to ‘Crush Covid’

- Advertisement -

Any NWT resident who is fully vaccinated by September 10th can enter the Crush Covid Yellowknife Draw to win a $10,000 cash prize.

The draw is being put on by the Yellowknife Chamber as part of their Crush Covid Yellowknife initiative.

Individuals who receive the second shot between June 11th and September 10th will be automatically entered to win another $10,000 cash prize.

This means that newly vaccinated people have two chances to win.

Those individuals will also get a chance to win a Gahcho Kué Diamond worth approximately $1,400, plus $750 toward a setting for the diamond.

The draw will take place on September 17th and will be live streamed on the Yellowknife Chamber of Commerce’s Facebook page.

To enter the draw, residents only need to provide their full name, address, contact information and the date they received the second shot of a Covid-19 vaccine.

Winners will be required to provide a copy of their Covid-19 vaccination record and proof of NWT residency before they can claim the prize.

Proof of Covid-19 vaccination can be requested by filling out this form and sending it to: NTHSSA_covidvaxrecords@gov.nt.ca

Residents can enter the Crush Covid Yellowknife Draw here.