YK Rotary Club bike auction taking place July 10

- Advertisement -

Recent changes to the NWT Emerging Wisely public health plan have now allowed the Rotary Club of Yellowknife to stage the 2021 Rotary Bike Auction.

The auction takes place on Saturday, July 10th, at the YK Education District #1 Parking Lot,

5402 50 Avenue.

Viewing starts at 10 a.m., with auction action kicking off at 11 a.m.

Due to the pandemic, the auction was not able to happen in 2020 meaning there are more cleaned and refurbished bicycles than usual ready to go on the block.

- Advertisement -

Past-president of the Rotary Club Wayne Guy says the 2021 auction was delayed a couple of months until outdoor gathering restrictions were eased.

Guy says the fundraiser for the Club sees donated or police-recovered bicycles cleaned up and refurbished by Rotarians, then placed on the block for a fun, family friendly auction.

This year, members of the Yellowknife Mountain Bike Club helped complete repairs to the bicycles, which come in a wide-range of sizes, styles and colours.

Guy says the Rotary Club is a major sponsor of the Bike Club’s new park project at Bristol Pits.

“It’s proving to be a beneficial relationship for both parties,” adds Guy.

Proceeds from the auction will be put toward the first phase of the Bike Park — a pump track slated to start construction later this summer.

All those who plan to attend are being urged to follow updated COVID-19 guidelines.