Four candidates running in Monfwi MLA byelection

Four candidates are running in the Monfwi MLA byelection.

The candidates are Jane Armstrong, John J. Gon, Kelvin Kotchilea and James Wah-Shee.

Voting will take place on July 27.

The Monfwi MLA seat has been vacant since Jackson Lafferty resigned on June 11, saying he wanted to spend more time with his family.

With this election, it will be the first time Monfwi has been represented by someone other than Lafferty since 2005.

Early voting can be done in the office of the Returning Officer in Behchokǫ̀, during office hours, beginning Monday July 5th until Saturday July 24, by any registered voter.

Advance polls will also be held in Gamètì, Wekweètì and Whatì will also have an early voting on July 20, 2021 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.