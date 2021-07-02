ENR warns about black bear entering cabins at River Lake

- Advertisement -

Environment and Natural Resource officers are on the ground looking for a black bear who has been entering cabins near River Lake.

Multiple incidents have happened over the past two days in the River Lake area, about 30 kilometres outside of Yellowknife down the Ingraham Trail. Officers are patrolling the area but have yet to spot the bear.

The Department of Environment and Natural Resources is warning residents in the area to be cautious and report any sightings as long as it is safe to do so.

ENR asks residents to call 867-873-7181 if they spot the bear.