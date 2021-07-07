Tuktut Nogait National Park celebrates 25 years

- Advertisement -

On June 5th, Tuktut Nogait National Park will celebrate 25 years since the signing of its establishment agreement.

Site manager Stephanie Yuill says the park is special because of the involvement the community had in creating it.

“The people of Paulatuk saw what was in their backyard. They’re like, ‘We have this wonderful resource,’ and they know their backyard — they spend their life in this backyard. They hunt, they fish, they camp out there and so I think that’s one of the reasons they’re so tied to it is because they were part of the creation but I think there’s a lot of other national parks in Canada, especially in the north, where people use it as their backyard.” Stephanie Yuill

The park was first created to protect the Bluenose-West caribou herd.

The name means “young caribou” in Inuvialuktun – the language of the Inuvialuit.

“A lot of the work that goes into preserving a park and protecting and conserving the caribou and other animals. It takes more than one individual. It takes more than one agency. It takes more than one community. It takes a whole lot of cooperation. And there’s so much cooperation here with this part that I think we can do our best to protect the park. Climate change is here, you can’t beat it. But we can do our utmost.” Stephanie Yuill

There’s a number of events happening to commemorate the anniversary including a time capsule.

Steophanie says if she was going to put one bit of advice into the time capsule for a future park manager, it would be this.

Respect the land and the community, and learn from them. Stephanie Yuill