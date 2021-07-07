Tuktut Nogait National Park celebrates 25 years

On June 5th, Tuktut Nogait National Park will celebrate 25 years since the signing of its establishment agreement.
Site manager Stephanie Yuill says the park is special because of the involvement the community had in creating it.
The park was first created to protect the Bluenose-West caribou herd.
The name means “young caribou” in Inuvialuktun – the language of the Inuvialuit.
There’s a number of events happening to commemorate the anniversary including a time capsule.
Steophanie says if she was going to put one bit of advice into the time capsule for a future park manager, it would be this.