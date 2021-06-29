YK man charged with murder in custody

- Advertisement -

A Yellowknife man who was charged with murder is now in RCMP custody, according to a police spokesperson.

The man was taken to the Yellowknife Detachment on Saturday, June 26 at approximately 10 a.m. The man is charged in connection with the October 31 homicide that happened in Yellowknife.

“NT RCMP Major Crimes Unit (MCU) has continued to investigate and locate [the individual] on these serious charges. We are thankful that he is now in custody, and the family and friends of the victim will be able to have this case move forward in the justice system,” Sgt. Jason Hurley, Commander MCU, said in a statement.

The man will appear in Territorial court on June 30.