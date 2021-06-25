Second break-in at Hay River Hospital being investigated by RCMP

- Advertisement -

A second break-in has been reported at the Hay River hospital in as many weeks.

A statement from the Hay River Health and Social Services Authority says personal information may have been accessed at the H.H. Williams Memorial Hospital on the morning of June 21.

A health authority vehicle is also missing.

The RCMP is currently investigating this break-in as well as the one reported last week, when the health authority said no client information was taken.

- Advertisement -

“I want to reassure the community that we are taking these incidents very seriously,” Erin Griffiths, Chief Executive Officer, Hay River Health and Social Services Authority, said in a statement.

“We will be directly contacting all of our clients who may have been impacted by this incident. We remain committed to protecting client information, and we are working closely with the RCMP to thoroughly investigate these incidents and we are taking immediate action to safeguard our clients’ information.”

A spokesperson for the authority said they wouldn’t be able to comment further until the RCMP’s investigation had concluded.