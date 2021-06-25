Chamber of commerce orgs get federal funding to support shop local campaigns

- Advertisement -

The federal government is making over $500,000 available to chamber of commerce organizations in the NWT to support shop local campaigns.

The money is part of a larger $33 million national campaign.

Of that pool of money, $1.35 million is being split between the territories.

“Small businesses across the North have demonstrated incredible resilience throughout the pandemic, and their success will help drive our economic recovery,” Michael McLeod, Member of Parliament for the Northwest Territories said in a statement. “When we all shop locally, we help our communities prosper.”

Encouraging residents to shop local will help small businesses recover quicker as COVID-1 rules loosen up, Larry Bagnell, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages said in a statement.