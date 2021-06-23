- Advertisement -

Crooked Whisker Pet Supplies and True North FM want to help more animals get adopted from the NWT SPCA so every week we are going to show off one of the gorgeous animals that are available at the NWT SPCA for you to bring home! This week we are showcasing Neytan

“Neytan is a very large German Shepherd Dog looking for a family that can exercise him daily and teach him basic manners. He is a big giant full of love, cuddles and has great potential. Neytan is a strong dog and needs an owner capable of teaching him to be the best dog he can be. He will make a wonderful companion.”

If you or someone you know would love to bring Neytan home either stop by the NWT SPCA for an adoption form or email nwtspcayk@gmail.com or adopt-foster@nwtspca.com