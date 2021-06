- Advertisement -

There’s a never-before seen Canadian lottery record of $140 million in prizing up for grabs in Friday night’s Lotto Max draw.

The jackpot remains at $70 million with an estimated 70 Maxmillion prizes of $1 million each.

The draw offers the most opportunities ever to win a Lotto Max prize.

Tickets can be purchased until 10:30 p.m. Friday.