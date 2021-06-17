Military fitness challenge taking place in YK on June 22nd

- Advertisement -

A military fitness challenge will be taking place around Frame Lake, Niven Lake and Old Town on June 22nd between 7:30 a.m. and 12:40 p.m.

Joint Task Force (North) will conduct the Prospector Challenge 2021 in which Canadian Armed Forces and RCMP participants will be conducting a variety of fitness challenges.

JTFN Captain Suzanne Nogue says the challenge represents an outstanding opportunity for the men and women in uniform and in the RCMP to undertake a significant personal and team challenge while continuing to develop their mental and physical fitness.

Members from the MED and Military Police will be controlling traffic by the Niven Subdivision entrance however no roads will be closed.

“Every effort will be made to minimize disruption to local residents,” she adds.

Nogue says all participants will adhere to Territorial and Department of National Defence COVID-19 measures.