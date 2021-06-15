Historic first as two women elected chief in Tłı̨chǫ elections

- Advertisement -

Two women have been elected as chiefs in the Tłı̨chǫ elections for the first time ever.

Doreen Arrowmaker beat out incumbent Chief David Adawin and other candidate Frank Arrowmaker to win in Gamètì.

Adeline Judas Football won her election in Wekweètì against current Chief Charlie Football, with 46 out of the 58 results, according to the community’s Returning Officer.

This is the first time a woman has ever been elected to the position of Chief in the Tłı̨chǫ government.

In the other elections, Behchokǫ̀’s Chief Returning Officer confirmed current Chief Clifford Daniels retained his position with 277 votes, while current Whatì Chief Alphonse Nitsiza will also remain in his position as Chief.

All vote counts are unofficial and still to be confirmed.

Results for the councillor elections will come later today.