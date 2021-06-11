Stanton Hospital receives $126k to enhance cancer care services

- Advertisement -

The NWT Health and Social Services Authority is receiving $126,155 in funding from the CIBC Run for Our Lives Committee to help enhance cancer care services at the Stanton Territorial Hospital.

The funding will go towards the purchase of equipment and items that will positively impact the hospital’s patient experience, improve the quality of care, and enhance operations at STH.

Equipment includes CT Virtual Colonoscopy, touch free thermometers, foot pedal cart and arm warmers, Bell of Hope and plaque, noise cancelling headphones, fluorescent light covers, food and refreshment cart, and Netflix streaming service and magazine subscriptions.

Director of Health Services at the NTHSSA Joanne Engram says this funding will contribute to further improvements to patient experience for those facing cancer.

“This donation will supply resources to provide enhanced patient care and experience, including equipment to allow for minimally invasive cancer screening exams, and to improve the comfort and experience of chemotherapy treatment at Stanton Territorial Hospital,” she adds.

Stanton Territorial Hospital Foundation Vice-Chair Paul Gillard says this donation will not only enhance the technology for cancer screening in the North, it will provide a greater level of patient comfort and care while receiving treatment.

“The CIBC Run for Our Lives continues to give back to the hospital’s Oncology and Cancer Unit here at Stanton. We are grateful to be working together for a healthy north,” he adds.

Gillard says the committee has also committed to working towards the purchase of a Digital Breast Tomosynthesis equipped Mammography Machine over the next few years.

“DBT is becoming the “Gold” standard for breast imaging internationally, allowing for improved early cancer detection, decrease the number of abnormal recall appointments and decrease the number of benign biopsies,” he adds.

The cost for a DBT mammography machine is $529,300 according to Gillard.