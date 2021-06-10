Three new fires in Dehcho region, fire near Ndulee Crossing continues to grow

- Advertisement -

There have been three new fires in the Dehcho region in the last 24 hours, bringing the number of active fires in the area to four.

All three new fires were naturally caused and are one hectare or less.

The other fire in the region, near Ndulee Crossing and approximately 70km north-west of Fort Simpson has now burned for seven days.

ENR says with extremely dry weather and wind affecting growth, the fire is now approximately 4531 hectares.

“Establishing a fire perimeter under current conditions has been assessed as unlikely and risk to values in the area continues to be manageable,” they add.

The wildfire team continues suppression efforts to prevent progression towards values in the area; prescribed burning to limit opportunities for growth; and undertaking values protection work – including setting up sprinklers.

ENR says additional resources, including air support, continue to assist with these activities in the area.

They say residents should expect the fire to grow in the short-term. However, communities are not at any immediate risk.

“Rain is forecast later in the week which we hope will reduce the likelihood of further growth,” they add.

Fire Danger remains high in the region for today.