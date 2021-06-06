Lightning-caused wildfire declared in Dehcho region

- Advertisement -

The first lightning-caused fire sparked yesterday afternoon near Ndulee Crossing, approximately 70 km northwest of Fort Simpson.

The wildfire has grown to 3021 hectares according to an update provided by the department of ENR. It is covering an area of approximately 3 acres of land.

Yesterday the fire was at around 1289 hectares.

ENR says the fire is currently being fought by suppression teams in an attempt to bring it under control.

“Showers are likely to be overnight. We hope they will help with suppression efforts – however, there is also a possibility of lightning,” they add.

There are still no immediate concerns for the properties, cabins and infrastructure in the area, since the fire is not heading towards the areas where they are found.

This brings the total number of fires to three. The other two were very small and put out immediately.

ENR says the rain the territory has been seeing has not been widespread and there is a lot of dry ground and fuel out there.

Fire danger remains high to extreme in the Dehcho region.