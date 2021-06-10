Boil water advisory declared for Sachs Harbour

- Advertisement -

A boil water advisory has been declared for Sachs Harbour residents, due to muddy water.

The advisory was issued as a precaution. No illnesses have been reported connected to the water.

All water used for drinking, making food, hot and cold beverages and used for dental hygiene must be boiled. This is especially important for people making baby formula.

The Chief Environmental Health Officer also says you should not drink water from public fountains. Residents can use water for bathing and other household purposes, but should avoid swallowing the water.

Bottled water or water that has been processed via either distillation or reverse osmosis can be drunk without boiling. But a Brita water filter won’t make the water safe.